New Delhi: 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is making headlines with each of its newly released episodes. In the latest one, KJo questioned Bollywood star Akshay Kumar who made a grand entry with South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha made her Koffee debut in the best way possible and gave many witty answers to filmmaker Karan Johar's questions. She finally opened up about her divorce, relationship issues and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya briefly on the show.

She did not want the details to be public so she talked in pieces but still, gave a clearer picture to her fans. KJo asked her if she still has any hard feelings toward Chai? To this, she replied, "You mean if you put us both in one room and you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes it is."

Sam spilled many beans in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7.' She opened up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and said, "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok."

On the work front, Samantha is soon to make her Bollywood debut, if reports are to be believed, she has joined Varun Dhawan in a remake of Russo Brothers' Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

