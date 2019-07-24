close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami shares a passionate kiss with husband in Spain, pic goes viral

Drashti Dhami is a popular face on Indian television and has acted in various daily soaps 

Drashti Dhami shares a passionate kiss with husband in Spain, pic goes viral
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Dhrashti Dhami is holidaying in Spain with her husband Niraj Khemka. The stunner has a huge fan base with over 1.9 million follwers on social media app Instagram. Drashti is keeping her fans updated with her vacay pics and the latest one has her sharing a passionate kiss with her hubby!

The two are seen in city Seville and the pic looks straight out of a fairytale!

Check it out here, as shared by the actress on her official Instagram handle:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on

The caption is, “Love, kisses & Summertime madness @khemkaniraj #seville”

Drashti is a popular face on Indian television and has acted in various daily soaps such as 'Geet', 'Madhubala', and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' among others. She has also been a part of few reality shows and won the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 in 2013.

She was last seen playing the role of Nandini in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'. The actress had bie adieu to the show in November 2018 and announced the end of her journey on social media.

Tags:
Drashti DhamiDrashti Dhami photos
Next
Story

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott aren't 'rushing into marriage'

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall after dry spell leads to waterlogging, traffic jams