Drashti Dhami shares a passionate kiss with husband in Spain, pic goes viral

New Delhi: Popular television actress Dhrashti Dhami is holidaying in Spain with her husband Niraj Khemka. The stunner has a huge fan base with over 1.9 million follwers on social media app Instagram. Drashti is keeping her fans updated with her vacay pics and the latest one has her sharing a passionate kiss with her hubby!

The two are seen in city Seville and the pic looks straight out of a fairytale!

Check it out here, as shared by the actress on her official Instagram handle:

The caption is, “Love, kisses & Summertime madness @khemkaniraj #seville”

Drashti is a popular face on Indian television and has acted in various daily soaps such as 'Geet', 'Madhubala', and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' among others. She has also been a part of few reality shows and won the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 in 2013.

She was last seen playing the role of Nandini in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'. The actress had bie adieu to the show in November 2018 and announced the end of her journey on social media.