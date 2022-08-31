NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Dream came true: Kriti Sanon on winning Best Actor at Filmfare Awards

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014, and since then her career has only been on the rise, which includes hits like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Luka Chuppi' among others.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:22 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Kriti Sanon won the best actor female at Filmfare
  • She won the award for her movie titled 'Mimi'
  • She will be next seen in the film 'Bhediya'

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon has expressed gratitude as she bagged the Filmfare trophy for Best Actor.

On Tuesday, Kriti bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for `Mimi` at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai.After receiving the award, Kriti took to Instagram and penned a gratitude note, saying she has fulfilled her dream."I ain`t sleepin alone tonight! Heart is full..#Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here..Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true," she wrote, adding a video in which she is seen kissing her trophy.

In her note, Kriti also thanked director Laxman Utekar for giving her the opportunity to headline `Mimi`, in which she essayed the role of a surrogate mother."A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters.. i love u both! @maddockfilmsThe entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special..And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love. Mom, dad, Nups.. I did it! Here`s to dreaming big.. Goodnight everyone," she added.

Here is the post shared by the actress;

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kritisanon)

As soon as Kriti posted the clip, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate her."You truly deserve it," a social media user commented."So sooo proud of you Kriti! I`ve seen you grow from literally strength to strength as an actor over the last 8 years. You deserve this the most, congratulations," another one wrote.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014, and since then her career has only been on the rise. From the big actioner Dilwale (2015) to slice of life Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), from quirky comedy Luka Chuppi (2019), to historical drama Panipat (2019) and `Mimi` (2021), Kriti has enthralled the audience with her versatility over the years. In the upcoming months, she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in `Bhediya`.

