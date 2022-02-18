हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

'Dream come true for me', says Prabhas as he completes first shot of Project K with Amitabh Bachchan

&#039;Dream come true for me&#039;, says Prabhas as he completes first shot of Project K with Amitabh Bachchan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

"This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

 

