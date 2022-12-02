topStoriesenglish
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Dreams do come true: Rakul Preet Singh graces the cover of a leading film magazine

Taking to her social media, the actress expressed her feelings about having grabbed the cover of this leading film magazine as she wrote - 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rakul Preet Singh has always ruled over the nation with her prettiness. Be it in films or real life, she has always set her league apart among all.
  • In any attire she comes in, the actress leads on to create a trend. While she has always made headlines with her pretty charm, this time she is truly ravishing as she graces the cover of a leading film magazine.

Trending Photos

Dreams do come true: Rakul Preet Singh graces the cover of a leading film magazine

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh has always ruled over the nation with her prettiness. Be it in films or real life, she has always set her league apart among all. In any attire she comes in, the actress leads on to create a trend. While she has always made headlines with her pretty charm, this time she is truly ravishing as she graces the cover of a leading film magazine. While the actress has her presence on the cover, she headlined with the statement "On Top Of Her Game Rakul Preet Singh Makes Her Mark". 

While taking to her social media, the actress expressed her feelings about having grabbed the cover of this leading film magazine as she wrote - 

"Dreams do come true the only magazine I read in my school days was @filmfare and dreamt to be on it"

 

While Rakul kept us all impressed with her pretty charm, her presence on the cover of this leading film magazine makes us look ahead at her stunning looks. 

Here Rakul is truly killing it in her velvet gown with crystal mesh dress. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Rakul is a stunning beauty in a red floral gown. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Prettiness intact with sheer hotness, Rakul is an absolute beauty in this feather-embellished dress. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Rakul has all our attention in her starly halter-neck embellished gown. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

The actress is all set to continue her dream run and has an exciting slate of films ahead including 'Chhatriwali' amongst other unannounced projects.

Rakul Preet SinghRakul Preet Singh picturesrakul preet singh moviesRakul Preet Singh magazine coverFilmfare magazine

