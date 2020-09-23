हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Drugs probe: Jaya Saha confesses to buying CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Jaya Saha revealed that she ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor.

Drugs probe: Jaya Saha confesses to buying CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha, who was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for over six hours on Tuesday, revealed that she ordered CBD oil for actress Shraddha Kapoor. Jaya said that she purchased the item online for Shraddha. Apart from Shraddha, Jaya also confessed to have bought CBD oil for herself, Sushant, actress Rhea Chakraborty and film producer Madhu Mantena. 

Meanwhile, the name of another actress has also cropped up in the case. Jaya Saha was asked about her chats with Namrata Shirodkar. Of which, she said that the chats are hers but she doesn't remember anything about it.

The talent manager has so far not revealed about being in touch with any drug peddler for the substances. It is to be noted that CBD oil is banned in India. 

The drug-related probe after Sushant's death has shocked the nation. Names of many prominent Bollywood A-listers have emerged during the probe. While Rhea, who arrested by the NCB weeks ago, revealed that Sara Ali Khan and other stars consumed narcotics substances at parties, a drug-related chat of actress Deepika Padukone with her manager Karishma Prakash surfaced on Monday. 

Karishma was also summoned by the NCB. However, she failed to appear before the agency citing ill-health. On the other hand, Jaya Saha and Madhu Mantena have been called for questioning on Wednesday. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputShraddha KapoorRhea ChakrabortyJaya SahaNCB probeBollywood drug nexus
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea, Showik's bail hearing deferred till tomorrow
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M27S

Actress Payal Ghosh lodges rape case against film director Anurag Kashyap