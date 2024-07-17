Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra Announces Divorce On Instagram: 'Dear Husband...I Divorce you'

New Delhi: In a shocking move, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has publicly declared “divorce” from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram.

The announcement has surfaced a mere two months following the couple's blissful introduction to parenthood. Shaikha Mahra posted a statement on her Instagram account, saying,

"Dear Husband,

As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care.

Your ex-wife."

The news has sparked a frenzy on social media, with many noticing that the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles. Some speculators believe the pair may have blocked each other, while others wonder if Ms. Sheikha Mahra's account was hacked.

The couple got married in May last year and welcomed their daughter 12 months later. Shaikha Mahra had previously gushed about her "most memorable experience" giving birth and thanked her doctor and hospital staff for their care.

Just weeks ago, the princess shared a cryptic post on Instagram, cuddling with her baby, writing, "Just the two of us." Some are now speculating that this may have been a hint at the trouble brewing in her marriage.

Shaikha Mahra is an advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. She holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

The divorce announcement has sparked a mix of reactions.

One user praised the princess for her "courage and bravery," expressing, "I'm proud, YOUR DECISION!"

Meanwhile, others speculated, questioning, "But the divorce will occur from Husband’s side, right ?

And Wife have to choose Khul’ ?"