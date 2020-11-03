Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar celebrate with him

New Delhi: On Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday on Monday (November 2), the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai honoured the superstar. It had photos of SRK displayed on its wall with a message that read - 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan'.

Sharing a picture from the memorable moment, he wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also shared a picture from the celebrations and filmmaker Karan Johar treated us to a fabulous video from Dubai.

Take a look:

SRK and his family are in Dubai for the ongoing IPL tournament. He is the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday. He mentioned the names of a few of his fan clubs across the nation and thanked them for their love and wishes on his birthday and added that he is happy with his fans who have been doing some social work, trying to help people amid the ongoing pandemic.

SRK also promised his fans to get together for a "bigger and better party" next year, saying "56 is better than 55"!