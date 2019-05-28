close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mc sher

Dubbing for 'MIB: International' was tough for Siddhant Chaturvedi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Men in Black: International" was not easy.

Dubbing for &#039;MIB: International&#039; was tough for Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bali: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Men in Black: International" was not easy.

Siddhant and Sanya Malhotra have been roped in to lend their voice to the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film.

He has lent his voice to the character essayed by Chris Hemsworth, while Sanya has voiced for Tessa Thompson's role.

"It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge," Siddhant told IANS at a press event here.

"But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film," added the actor, who was widely appreciated for his role as MC Sher in Hindi film "Gully Boy".

The action-adventure spin-off "Men in Black: International" introduces two new MIB members: Hemsworth as Agent H and Thompson as Agent M.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "Men In Black: International" in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Talking about the franchise, Siddhant said: "It is one of the coolest franchise. It has action and comedy it is one of my favourite franchises. And Hemsworth is in it... it has become more grand. Dubbing for it has been an amazing experience."

The actor picked a black outfit by Indian designers Shantanu and Nikhil to walk at the red carpet event here.

He is looking forward to meet Hemsworth, and says he will try to make him dance.

Tags:
mc sherMen In Black: InternationalChris HemsworthTessa Thompson
Next
Story

I'm most comfortable in my skin now: Lisa Ray

Must Watch

PT3M21S

BIMSTEC leaders invited to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30