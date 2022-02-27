'Dulhan' Shibani Dandekar flaunts her wedding date tattoo days after tying knot with Farhan Akhtar

NEW DELHI: Not a day goes by when Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are not at the top of the trends list, courtesy of their wedding reports. And now, continuing the trend, Shibani has hit the headlines after she shared a series of gorgeous photoshoot pictures in which she is flaunting some of her arm tattoos.

In one of the pictures, her wedding date in Roman numerical XXI-II-XXII is seen engraved on her left arm. There's another tattoo on the write that has a symbol alongside the number 27 written in a vertical arrangement. There's one more on her left hand's ring finger, which is not totally visible.

The actress-singer also carries birds tattoos on her right arm. Take a look:

Days after tying the knot with Farhan, Shibani made it Insta official as she added last name Akhtar, and also added MRS AKHTAR in her bio.

Farhan on Saturday took the plunge with Shibani in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Khandala. The duo finally got hitched after dating for more than four years. The duo reportedly registered their marriage in Mumbai on Monday.

The wedding was preceded by Mehendi in Mumbai.

On Thursday night, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-struck wedding bash for the newlyweds at his Mumbai residence that was attended by B-Town A-listers with likes of Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Arora, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza among others.

The couple had been dating for almost three years.

Live TV