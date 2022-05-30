Washington: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared that his 4-year-old daughter "refused to believe" that he had voiced a character from one of her favourite Disney films. According to Fox News, had shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was sitting down with his daughter for a tea party.

In the video, he stated that the tea parties with Tiana have a way of "putting life into perspective" and that his youngest child likely will not remember their father-daughter moments."

Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Johnson wrote in the caption accompanied by a video of the tea party with his daughter and her toy bunny./

"My `why` becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won`t remember this, but I sure will," he continued. The former wrestler also explained that his daughter does not believe him when he tells her that her father voiced Maui from the movie, `Moana`."And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favourite @disney movies, MOANA! She always says, `Daddy, you`re not Maui, you`re The Rock,`" Johnson wrote.

As per Fox News, Johnson shares Tiana and his 6-year-old daughter Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian, and his eldest daughter Simone came from his prior relationship with ex-wife Dany Garcia.