हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakul Preet

ED summons Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati and 10 others in 4-yr-old drugs case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 12 Tollywood actors and directors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja, in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.

ED summons Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati and 10 others in 4-yr-old drugs case
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 12 Tollywood actors and directors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja, in connection with a four-year-old drugs case.

An ED official confirmed that the financial probe agency has summoned Rakul Preet, Daggubati, Teja, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Mumaith Khan, among others, for questioning on separate dates.

The official said that the agency has asked Jagannadh to appear before it on August 31, Rakul Preet has been asked to join the probe on September 6, while Daggubati and Teja have been asked to appear before the agency on September 8 and 9, respectively.

The official said that the agency had taken over the probe on the basis of a case registered in Telangana in 2017 in connection with a high-end drugs racket.

The Telangana SIT had arrested a South African national in August 2017 for allegedly supplying cocaine from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rakul PreetDaggubatiTejaPuri JagannadhCharmme KaurEnforcement Directoratefour-year-old drugs case
Next
Story

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan named as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for Art, Tourism, and Culture

Must Watch

PT26M54S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'Country First' Vs 'Party First' fight in Congress?