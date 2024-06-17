Eid-al-Adha 2024 Wishes: Priyanka Chopra To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Greet 'Eid Mubarak'

Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol and others took to their social media platforms to extend greetings to fans and followers celebrating the festival today.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared an animated Eid picture and wrote, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On Eid-Ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!"

Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful illustration of Eid on his Instagram stories and captioned his post, which read, "Couldn't have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid...#EidMubarak."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Eid Al-Adha."

Sunny Deol dropped a motion poster and wrote, "Wishing everyone peace, harmony & good health on this auspicious day! Eid Al-Adha."

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Earlier in the day mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer Namaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy ''Eid Al-Adha' festival.

At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees gathered at Mubarak Khan Shaheed Mazaar in Gorakhpur and Jama Masjid in Noida.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mahim saw a large turnout of worshippers. Bhopal's Idgah Masjid, Coimbatore's Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and various locations in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, also witnessed heartfelt celebrations.

In Rajasthan, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was thronged by devotees. Kerala's Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum became a site of collective prayer and reflection.

