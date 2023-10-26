trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680173
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Election Commission Of India Appoints Rajkummar Rao As National Icon, Actor Signs MOU

His portrayal in 'Newton' as a principled government clerk who is determined to conduct a free-and-fair election in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, overcoming the cynicism and apathy of a security officer, won accolades.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Election Commission Of India Appoints Rajkummar Rao As National Icon, Actor Signs MOU Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India appoints actor Rajkummar Rao as its National Icon. The 'Roohi' actor signs MOU (Memorandum of understanding) with EC to promote voter education and turnout. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar formally appointed Rao as a National Icon of the EC on Thursday. 

His portrayal in 'Newton' as a principled government clerk who is determined to conduct a free-and-fair election in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, overcoming the cynicism and apathy of a security officer, won accolades. The movie won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was also India’s nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars. 

Recently, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha made an appearance at the Rasrang Navratri festival, organised by the Shrikant Eknath Shinde Foundation in Dombivli. 

On the work front, Rajkummar is all set to reunite with Janhvi Kapoor, in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi.' Apart from this, the actor is also slated to play the lead role in the inspirational biopic of industrialist Srikant Bolla, titled 'Sri'. He also has 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Tripti Dimri in his pipeline. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?