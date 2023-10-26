Election Commission Of India Appoints Rajkummar Rao As National Icon, Actor Signs MOU

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India appoints actor Rajkummar Rao as its National Icon. The 'Roohi' actor signs MOU (Memorandum of understanding) with EC to promote voter education and turnout. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar formally appointed Rao as a National Icon of the EC on Thursday.

His portrayal in 'Newton' as a principled government clerk who is determined to conduct a free-and-fair election in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, overcoming the cynicism and apathy of a security officer, won accolades. The movie won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was also India’s nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars.

#WATCH | Delhi | Election Commission of India appoints actor Rajkummar Rao as its National Icon; the actor signs MOU with EC to promote voter education and turnout. pic.twitter.com/JOBgs2qb06 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

Recently, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha made an appearance at the Rasrang Navratri festival, organised by the Shrikant Eknath Shinde Foundation in Dombivli.

On the work front, Rajkummar is all set to reunite with Janhvi Kapoor, in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi.' Apart from this, the actor is also slated to play the lead role in the inspirational biopic of industrialist Srikant Bolla, titled 'Sri'. He also has 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Tripti Dimri in his pipeline.