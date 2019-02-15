हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku pregnant with her first child

"We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us," Dushku said. 

Eliza Dushku pregnant with her first child
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Eliza Dushku and her husband Peter Palandjian are expecting their first child together.

Dushku confirmed the pregnancy news to Us Weekly at a special screening of her documentary "Mapplethorpe".

"We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us," Dushku said. 

The 38-year-old actor tied the knot with Palandjian, 54, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library on August 18, 2018. PTI

 

Eliza Dushkueliza dushku pregnantfirst childHollywoodBuffy the Vampire Slayer
