हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley 'saddened beyond belief' over death of ex Steve Bing

Steve Bing jumped from the 27th floor of a high-rise in Century City, Los Angeles.

Elizabeth Hurley &#039;saddened beyond belief&#039; over death of ex Steve Bing
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

Washington DC: English businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley said on Tuesday that she is "saddened beyond belief" over the alleged suicide of her ex Steve Bing, suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old actor said early Tuesday, "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end, hours after news broke that the producer jumped from the 27th floor of a high-rise in Century City, Los Angeles.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps. "Our time together was very happy and I`m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it`s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son`s 18th birthday," she said of the April milestone for their son, Damian, whom Bing initially denied was his child, until it was proven by a DNA test.

The `Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery` actor wrote, "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Damian, meanwhile, posted a photo of a red sky early Tuesday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I`m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "Former President Bill Clinton was among the many high-profile names who also paid glowing tributes.

Clinton wrote on Twitter late Monday, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he`s finally found peace."

Tags:
Elizabeth HurleySteve BingSteve Bing suicide
Next
Story

Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues, tests negative for coronavirus
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M29S

DNA analysis of Russia's role in India-China dispute