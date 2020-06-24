Elizabeth Hurley 'saddened beyond belief' over death of ex Steve Bing

Washington DC: English businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley said on Tuesday that she is "saddened beyond belief" over the alleged suicide of her ex Steve Bing, suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old actor said early Tuesday, "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end, hours after news broke that the producer jumped from the 27th floor of a high-rise in Century City, Los Angeles.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps. "Our time together was very happy and I`m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it`s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son`s 18th birthday," she said of the April milestone for their son, Damian, whom Bing initially denied was his child, until it was proven by a DNA test.

The `Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery` actor wrote, "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Damian, meanwhile, posted a photo of a red sky early Tuesday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I`m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "Former President Bill Clinton was among the many high-profile names who also paid glowing tributes.

Clinton wrote on Twitter late Monday, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he`s finally found peace."