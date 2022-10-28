Elon Musk takes over Twitter, Kangana Ranaut REACTS to 'will he restore her account' comment - Check inside

New Delhi: The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc - Elon Musk has become Twitter Inc's new owner. This led to social media exploding with reactions on the big development as the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde after the takeover.

Amid all of this, a fan posted whether Elon Musk would restore actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account after she was banned last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour. She took to Instagram on Friday to hail Musk's takeover and re-shared the fan's post. Kangana, after backing Musk's reply to Kanye West's tweet, on her IG Stories, shared a post by Vanity Fair on the new Twitter owner.

Musk, who is the world's richest man, had in April made an unsolicited take-it-or-leave-it USD 44 billion takeover offer, reports PTI. Notably, Musk's takeover comes at a time when India is all set to tweak IT rules to make way for the setting up of grievance appellate panels that will be able to review content moderation decisions by social media companies like Twitter and Meta.

There have been reports that digital platforms are acting arbitrarily in pulling down content and 'de-platforming'.

The formation of government-appointed grievance appellate panels in the coming weeks and months will arm users with a robust grievance appeal mechanism in form of appellate committees. The panels will look into appeals filed by individuals against decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms.

(With PTI inputs)