Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson opens up about Hollywood's double standard on sex scenes

File Photo

Los Angeles: Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson points at what she feels is sheer double standard in Hollywood when it comes to sex scenes.

"If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I'm 61 now. You get past 50 and you're invisible," she said.

On the other hand, she notes how it is completely acceptable for a 59-year-old superstar as George Clooney to romance a co-actor 30 to 40 years younger. "It's completely unbalanced," said Thompson.

However, she feels things are changing. "If people aren't averse to seeing someone who is 61 largely naked with a very much younger person, it's going to be very interesting. We've got to keep being brave," she said.

Thompson opened up on the subject while promoting her film 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande', in an recent interview with the CultureBlast podcast, reports variety.com. According to the website, the Sophie Hyde directorial tells the story of a widow whose late husband was an unsatisfying lover, so she decides to seek out a sex therapist in his twenties.

 

