Anubhav Sinha

'Enough', says director Anubhav Sinha as he 'resigns' from Bollywood, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta back him

Anubhav Sinha also changed his Twitter bio to 'Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)'.

&#039;Enough&#039;, says director Anubhav Sinha as he &#039;resigns&#039; from Bollywood, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta back him

New Delhi: Director Anubhav Sinha on Tuesday tweeted that he has had 'enough' and hence, he is 'resigning' from Bollywood. Soon after he made the announcement, the director also changed his Twitter bio to 'Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)'. Backing Anubhav's decision, similar tweets were posted by filmmakers such as Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood," read his tweet.

The 'Article 15' director then quoted Sudhir Mishra's tweets which said, "What's Bollywood? I came to be a part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That's where I'll always be. And Saeed Mirza. How did I forget Saeed Mirza! The grace, the vision, the charisma."

Sudhir Mishra's other tweet had names of filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajkumar Hirani and read, "Bollywood chodo. Let's go towards Indian Cinema, Indian storytelling."

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta said, "Left it. It never existed in the first place."

There has been social media outrage after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide. Nepotism, insiders vs outsiders are being hotly discussed. Many Bollywood celebs have faced Twitter's ire of late and some have come out in open to discuss nepotism. 

Anubhav SinhaSudhir MishraHansal Mehtasushant singh rajput suicide
