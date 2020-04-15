Entertainment News: Amitabh Bachchan's first-ever magazine shoot was a 'star' and 'style' affair!

New Delhi: The megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. He was one of the first celebs in the country to join Twitter and interact with fans on a day-to-day basis. Now, the thespian is also an avid user of Instagram. Of late, he has been posting stuff on photo-sharing site, which has left his fans in a happy space.

Big B took to Insta recently and posted a picture of his first-ever photoshoot for a filmy magazine 'Star & Style'. His picture from the youth will remind you of Abhishek Bachchan instantly. Here's what Bachchan senior wrote in the caption: My very first photoshoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!

Ever since his first photoshoot, there has been no looking back for Bachchan senior, who is a legendary icon of Hindi movie industry and a brand in itself.

The megastar meanwhile has been urging fans to 'stay home stay safe' and follow the guidelines issued by the government amid the nationwide extended lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.