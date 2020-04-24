Entertainment News: Kartik Aaryan wishes fan on wedding anniversary, wins hearts yet again!

New Delhi: Anniversaries are always special and a wish from your favourite star is really a dream come true. Well! The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan is always known for his adorable gestures towards his fan and in fact, it is sweet yet grounded gestures like these that make him people’s absolute favourite.

It was a tweet this afternoon by a person named Vikash requesting Kartik to wish his wife Nirupama very happy anniversary as he is her favourite and since the lockdown, all of her celebratory plans went into vain. Kartik replied to the tweet and wished the couple a very happy anniversary and appreciated them for following the rules during this lockdown.

Happy Marriage Anniversary Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do https://t.co/5j14kPQbq1 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 23, 2020

We are sure Kartik made Nirupama and Vikash’s anniversary very special with this kind gesture and it's highly appreciable how Kartik always keeps the request’s of his fans and make them happy.

The actor has been immensely entertaining us through his social media handle during this lockdown. With his hit YouTube series 'Koki Poochega', he has been also spreading awareness about COVID-19. Kartik undoubtedly rules or hearts for being this simple and for loving his fans and doing every bit to make them happy.