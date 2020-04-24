हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Entertainment News: Kartik Aaryan wishes fan on wedding anniversary, wins hearts yet again!

We are sure Kartik made Nirupama and Vikash’s anniversary very special with this kind gesture and it's highly appreciable how Kartik Aaryan always keeps the request’s of his fans and make them happy.

Entertainment News: Kartik Aaryan wishes fan on wedding anniversary, wins hearts yet again!

New Delhi: Anniversaries are always special and a wish from your favourite star is really a dream come true. Well! The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan is always known for his adorable gestures towards his fan and in fact, it is sweet yet grounded gestures like these that make him people’s absolute favourite.

It was a tweet this afternoon by a person named Vikash requesting Kartik to wish his wife Nirupama very happy anniversary as he is her favourite and since the lockdown, all of her celebratory plans went into vain. Kartik replied to the tweet and wished the couple a very happy anniversary and appreciated them for following the rules during this lockdown. 

We are sure Kartik made Nirupama and Vikash’s anniversary very special with this kind gesture and it's highly appreciable how Kartik always keeps the request’s of his fans and make them happy.

The actor has been immensely entertaining us through his social media handle during this lockdown. With his hit YouTube series 'Koki Poochega', he has been also spreading awareness about COVID-19. Kartik undoubtedly rules or hearts for being this simple and for loving his fans and doing every bit to make them happy.

 

Tags:
Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan fansmarriage anniversarykoki poochega
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' with his 'Coolie' throwback pic!
Corona Meter
  • 23077Confirmed
  • 4749Discharged
  • 718Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M40S

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's big attack on central government, questions legality of lockdown