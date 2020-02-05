Entertainment News: Malaika Arora raises the temperature in a red hot modern saree look at Armaan Jain's reception

New Delhi: The fit and fab looking Malaika Arora is a head turner in every sense of the word. Recently, she sizzled in a breathtaking modern chic red saree by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. She looked nothing less than a diva, pulling off a risque outfit with elan.

Style and fashion come naturally to Malla (as she is fondly called). The stunner posed for the photo-op along with Arjun Kapoor, who looked dapper in an emerald Manish Malhotra sherwani. Check out a few pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Meanwhile, Rima and Manoj Jain's son, Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding on February 3 saw a host of celebrities and politicians in attendance.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and family, Shanaya Kapoor and family, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani amongst various others.