Entertainment News: Mom Gauri Khan clicks daughter Suhana Khan at home and the pics are no less than a photoshoot!

New Delhi: Amid lockdown, our celebs are missing out on many things - going out with BFFs, hanging out at popular restaurants, paps and of course the fun photoshoots. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who is home these days shared a few gorgeous photos which looked straight out from some professional shoot but were actually clicked by mommy Gauri Khan.

Mommy dearest Gauri turned photographer for stunning daughter and the result is simply wow! Check out a few clicks shared by Suhana Khan on Instagram:

Isn't she looking picture perfect? In fact, mom Gauri too posted the pictures on her social media handle.

Suhana looks quite confident in front of the camera and fans can't wait to hear the announcement of her joining the showbiz world. Even before her debut, fans are interested to know more about her. She has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media platforms.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.