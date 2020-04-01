हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

On Durga Ashtami, Kapil Sharma shares adorable pics of daughter Anayra from her first Kanjak puja

Anayra can be seen in a pink and yellow pretty-looking lehenga choli with colourful bangles and a cutesy headband. 

Entertainment News: On Durga Ashtami, Kapil Sharma shares adorable pics of daughter Anayra from her first Kanjak puja
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Durga Ashtami (April 1, 2020) ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and posted a few happy pictrues of his daughter Anayra dressed as a little Kanjak from the Devi puja. This happens to be baby Anayra's first Navratri and the Sharmas celebrated it with much festive fervour. 

This year, Chaitra Navratri started from March 25 and will end on April 2 (Ram Navami). 

Kapil shared the pictures of his daughter's first Navratri from her Kanjak Puja. He wrote: Jai Mata Di  #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #daughter  #3monthsold #gratitude 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jai mata di  #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #daughter  #3monthsold #gratitude 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Anayra can be seen in a pink and yellow pretty-looking lehenga choli with colourful bangles and a cutesy headband. 

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. Kapil Sharma and Ginni celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 12, 2019.

On the work front, he is seen hosting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it is doing great at present. The popular comedy show is produced by Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma along with Deepak Dhar respectively.

 

