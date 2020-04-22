हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

Entertainment News: Suhana Khan's throwback pic in a saree from a family wedding goes viral!

This is perhaps the first time that Suhana Khan is seen wearing a saree, looking gorgeous in her designer wear. 

Entertainment News: Suhana Khan&#039;s throwback pic in a saree from a family wedding goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a popular star kid on the block. Even before her debut, fans are interested to know more about her. She has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media platforms. And one such fan club recently posted a throwback picture of hers from a family wedding when she donned a saree. 

 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

 

