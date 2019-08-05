Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' sizzles in black monokini, enjoys pool time—See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagaii Kay 2' is quite famous on social media. She has a strong fanbase of over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Erica took to the social media and shared her pictures where she can be seen enjoying her pool time. She flauted her svelte figure in a stylish black monokini.

She wrote in the picture: Her soul was deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end #thirdeyethoughts #ejf #ericafernandes #swim #pool #waterbaby #stressbuster #positiveenergy #happiness #peace #instapic #instagram

The picture has garnered over 177, 997 likes so far.

Erica plays the lead role of Prerna in Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' along with Parth Samthaan.

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.