close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' sizzles in black monokini, enjoys pool time—See pics

Erica plays the lead role of Prerna in Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' along with Parth Samthaan.  

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of &#039;Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2&#039; sizzles in black monokini, enjoys pool time—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagaii Kay 2' is quite famous on social media. She has a strong fanbase of over 2.1 million followers on Instagram. 

Erica took to the social media and shared her pictures where she can be seen enjoying her pool time. She flauted her svelte figure in a stylish black monokini. 

She wrote in the picture: Her soul was deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end #thirdeyethoughts #ejf #ericafernandes #swim #pool #waterbaby #stressbuster #positiveenergy #happiness #peace #instapic #instagram

The picture has garnered over 177, 997 likes so far. 

Erica plays the lead role of Prerna in Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' along with Parth Samthaan.  

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.

 

Tags:
Erica FernandesKasautii Zindagii Kay 2PrernamonokiniBalaji Telefilms
Next
Story

Zee Marathi celebrates 6 consecutive Years of Undisputed MGEC Leadership

Must Watch

PT21M37S

CCS meeting underway at PM Modi's residence