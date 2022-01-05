Erica Fernandes and her mom test COVID positive, Parth Samthaan asks her to take care

New Delhi: ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Key Aise Bhi’ actress Erica Fernandes and her mother have tested COVID positive. The two are under home quarantine and have asked everyone who came in contact with them to get tested. Erica has also requested everyone not to trust home kits and get a lab test as she got three false negatives in her home test.

“Requesting Your Kind Attention When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later,” wrote the actress.

Sharing why home COVID tests are unreliable she wrote, “Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat. As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive”.

The actress also shared the symptoms that she and her mother are experienceing. “Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested Much love - EJF,” she concluded.

Various celebrities sent get well soon messages on Erica’s post. Her ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ co-star Parth Samthaan commented on her post, “Take care of yourself and your mother..bless you”. Actress Hina Khan wrote, “Wishing you and aunty a speedy recovery” and Arjun Bijlani commented, “Get well soon”. Actors Suyyash Rai and Surbhi Chandna also commented on her post.

Recently, various celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Arjun Kapoor, Sumona Chakravarti, Ekta Kapoor and others have tested COVID positive in the third wave of the virus.