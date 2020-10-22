Eros Now issues apology over controversial Navratri posts on social media, Twitterati call for boycott!

New Delhi: A digital streaming giant Eros Now faced flak for his controversial social media ad campaign on Navratri. The posts featured Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. They basically used actor movie stills from the ventures produced by them with certain taglines which offended netizens.

#BoycottErosNow remained a top trend on Twitter ever since netizens slammed the ad campaign for its distasteful representation and linking it with the auspicious festival of Navratri.

They mock our Navratri because respecting women is funny to them.#BoycottErosNow — Sonal (@Voice_Of_Dharma) October 22, 2020

Sorry @ErosNow those tweets were disgusting and insulting to Hindus. Your apology is NOT accepted RT If You Also Agree #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/zLDulZGHm6 — सनातनी बनिया (@ishu_bhaii) October 22, 2020

Eros Now has finally issued an apology over the same and deleted all its controversial posts.

Celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut and a few politicians too have strongly reacted against such distasteful posts being promoted on social media hurting religious sentiments.