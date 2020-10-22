हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eros Now issues apology over controversial Navratri posts on social media, Twitterati call for boycott!

Eros Now has finally issued an apology over the same and deleted all its controversial posts. 

Eros Now issues apology over controversial Navratri posts on social media, Twitterati call for boycott!

New Delhi: A digital streaming giant Eros Now faced flak for his controversial social media ad campaign on Navratri. The posts featured Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. They basically used actor movie stills from the ventures produced by them with certain taglines which offended netizens. 

#BoycottErosNow remained a top trend on Twitter ever since netizens slammed the ad campaign for its distasteful representation and linking it with the auspicious festival of Navratri. 

Eros Now has finally issued an apology over the same and deleted all its controversial posts. 

Celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut and a few politicians too have strongly reacted against such distasteful posts being promoted on social media hurting religious sentiments. 

 

