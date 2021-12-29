Esha Gupta exudes HOTNESS in a racy black leather short dress, breaks internet - See Pic

New Delhi: The hottie Esha Gupta is raising the temperatures on social media with her sensational pictures and videos. She recently dropped a sizzling photo in a black racy leather short dress.

Check out Esha Gupta's gorgeous photos and videos on social media:

Recently, she shared an update on social media about meeting Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The actress who is stationed in Abu Dhabi had a ‘fangirl’ moment as she was hosted by Nadal and his family. The actress says that this meeting will be special for his father - who apparently is a big fan of the tennis player.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha has a massive 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Her fans await her stunning posts regularly. However, she has often been trolled for her bold looks as well.

Earlier, she recalled a casting couch experience in Bollywood during her initial days and why she feels that such a thing will never happen to the industry kids.