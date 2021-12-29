हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta exudes HOTNESS in a racy black leather short dress, breaks internet - See Pic

Esha Gupta shared an update on social media about meeting Tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently.

Esha Gupta exudes HOTNESS in a racy black leather short dress, breaks internet - See Pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The hottie Esha Gupta is raising the temperatures on social media with her sensational pictures and videos. She recently dropped a sizzling photo in a black racy leather short dress. 

Check out Esha Gupta's gorgeous photos and videos on social media: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Recently, she shared an update on social media about meeting Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The actress who is stationed in Abu Dhabi had a ‘fangirl’ moment as she was hosted by Nadal and his family. The actress says that this meeting will be special for his father - who apparently is a big fan of the tennis player. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha has a massive 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Her fans await her stunning posts regularly. However, she has often been trolled for her bold looks as well.  

Earlier, she recalled a casting couch experience in Bollywood during her initial days and why she feels that such a thing will never happen to the industry kids. 

 

