Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta sizzles in monokini

Esha Gupta sizzles in monokini

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta is adding the hot quotient to the world of social media with a sultry pose in a stylish monokini.

The actress, who was last seen in "One Day: Justice Delivered", flaunted her fit physique in an image she posted on her Instagram account.

The actress let the image do the talking, and her swimwear style statement is on Insta without any caption. 

In the monochrome image, Esha is seen wearing a printed backless monokini. She left her wet hair open, and completed the look with a pair of drop-down earrings. The image has received many accolades, with her fans gushing over her fit frame. 

The actress will next be seen in Ameesha Patel's production, "Desi Magic", which is scheduled to release in September. 

 

