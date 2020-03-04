Ex 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khaan opens up on former boyfriend Melvin Louis, says he didn't let her meet anyone alone

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Sana Khaan has lately been in news for her much-talked-about break-up with choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis. After opening up on her relationship failure and how the man cheated on her, the actress has now made startling revelations about her ex.

In an interview with BollywoodHungama.com, Sana has been quoted as saying, “You fall in love, things begin...and the person is forcing you, 'put our relationship on Instagram, let people know'...and I was like, it's just a month. Should I put? Of course, I like you and everything is there, but I don't know if I am ready in a month. He said, 'no no, you have to put'. Ok, chalo, you literally force somebody emotionally to post the pictures. After that, when I come back and have my other interviews, (he said), 'no no, you talk about it, talk about us, otherwise, if people see you with other guys, they're going to link you up with them.”

She added, “In the initial six months of our relationship, this guy did not let me meet anyone alone. If this (the interview) was my first six months, he would be sitting here. I thought this was possessiveness.”

Sana added that it was much later that she realised, Melvin did all of this to make sure that people don't reveal stuff about him.

Sana first made headlines when she featured in a commercial which invited a ban for being too provocative. Later, she was seen as a popular contestant inside reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6.

She has worked in several movies, television shows and featured in advertisements too.