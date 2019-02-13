Excited and nervous: Tanushree Dutta on being guest-speaker at Harvard

Actress Tanushree Dutta, the harbinger of the #MeToo movement in the Indian entertainment industry, has been invited to the Harvard Business School in Boston, US, as a guest-speaker. She says she is quite excited, but also a bit nervous.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: How does it feel being invited to Harvard to speak?

A: I'm quite excited as it will be a new kind of experience as my audience will be quintessentially American. I'm also a bit nervous as everyone else on the platform is highly accomplished and experienced so, I hope I hold up well.

It will mostly be a panel discussion with a few speakers in front of a very intellectual gathering. The entire day will see several such panel discussions on various topics and some very prominent personalities attending. Pray for me.

Q: When are you planning to return to India?

A: I'm not sure but whenever God wills. I always miss my family.

Q: Did you ever expect the #MeToo movement to take off in India because of you?

A: The #MeToo movement was just the beginning of me having a social impact. I have a divinely-ordained calling in my life to create a larger impact on human society. I believe I'm here to help wherever help is needed.

Q: Your support for Kangana Ranaut is much talked about. Do you feel a sense of empathy with her?

A: Yes, I do. I feel empathy wherever and whenever someone feels cornered in life. Whenever someone puts in sweat and blood and does not get the acceptance and appreciation one deserves, I resonate with it. I don't know why but I felt compelled to write some words of encouragement and appreciation for her.

Q: You do speak your mind fearlessly?

A: I follow my gut and the prompting of my spirit in all things, small and big. Sometimes God calls us to help and support individuals who may be flawed in their own way. But then who is perfect anyway? We just have to be obedient and follow the prompting of our spirit and expect nothing in return.

Q: You must write a book on your life changing experience?

A: Yeah. Someday... too much content there. I've had such a fascinating and full life but there's more coming up. So it will happen in time. But I think I should get down to writing something that benefits humanity in some way. Instead of going on about myself... So I started writing a blog, just to share what I've learnt, my perspective on things.