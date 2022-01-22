EXCLUSIVE: 'Actors thrive off exploring new characters', says actor Ankur Rathee on kissing male co-star

Busy shooting for Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, actor Ankur Rathee has starred in some great projects. The actor was recently seen in Inside Edge 3 besides sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu in Thappad. His part in Four More Shots Please, Made in Heaven and Undekhi, City of Dreams season 2 among others got him noticed and amass a massive female fan base. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Ankur Rathee opens up on his upcoming projects, most difficult role and how comfortable was he kissing a male co-star on-screen.

Q. Which has been your most difficult character on-screen?



A. Daman, from Undekhi, is always in the middle of a shitstorm he didn't cause. He's pulled in many directions and sometimes as an actor, it's a challenge to determine from the writing alone what his personal stance actually is. It's a mystery whether his actions are to keep his wife content or whether they're motivated by his changing values. It's one of the few characters I've played who is constantly in an ethical dilemma. I found myself struggling to keep Daman's evolution in pace with the plot. I have to remind myself that humans undergo a drastic change in high stakes situations and must find creative ways to make it believable.

Q. Did you have any inhibitions while kissing a male co-star in Inside Edge?

A. No, quite the contrary. Actors thrive off of exploring new characters and new experiences.

Q. What’s your dream role?

A. I want to play James Bond.



Q. Quick replies:

- Marriage or Dating?



A. Dating your wife.

- Favourite food

A. Pizza



- Your most embarrassing moment?

A. When I was twelve I got on stage to deliver my first monologue and forgot all my lines. Crippling stage fright. I was frozen in silence until my teacher awkwardly told me to take a seat.

- Highlight of your career

A. The scenes we worked on in "Thappad" helped initiate important discussions among audiences about women's rights. I'm grateful to be a part of that kind of storytelling.



Q. So what has been most gratifying for you as an actor - theatre, film or web shows?

A. Film

Q. Tell us about your future projects.

A. I'm shooting with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for 'Shehzada' right now, set to release Nov 2022.