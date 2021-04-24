Exclusive: After working with Ashutosh Gowariker in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, I wanted to become director, says Palaash Muchhal

New Delhi: Musician turned director Palaash Muchhal dons multiple hats with much ease. After composing and singing several tracks in movies, he is making his debut as a director with latest web series titled 'Rickshaw' starring Brijendra Kala. In an interview with Zee News Online, Palaash opened up on his upcoming projects and why direction intrigues him.

Palaash Muchhal has directed music videos till now for various music labels. The web series released on Raj Kundra’s new OTT platform called ‘Bollyfame’ recently.

Q. What’s your first love - music, acting or direction?

A. Music always wanted to compose good music and now direction helps me while composing songs.

Q. How did Rickshaw happen?

A. After I acted in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey with Deepika Padukone and Abhishekh Bachchan since then I wanted to become a director. I watched world cinema, did my study on it and directed more than 30 music videos for TSeries and Zee Music Company. The next step was to direct a good script, and fortunately I wrote Rickshaw and presented it to Raj Kundra, whom I know since I was 18 as my first song Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui was with Shilpa Shetty and him ( they were the producers). He loved the script and agreed to produce this one and then got actors on board and here it is. I and my team have worked really hard on it and Brijendra Sir himself driven a rickshaw no body double no use of Croma VFX, kept it very raw and simple. Hope people will like it.

Q. Do you see yourself turning into direction full-time in future?

A. Yes, I've written few scripts and currently working on them. They are going to be featured films. Side by side I will be composing songs for others too as my next release is with TSeries for a single feat. biggest actors of Hindi cinema and also composed all the 5 songs for a film called Jungle Cry starring Abhay Deol.

Q. Are you planning any collab with sister Palak Muchhal anytime soon?

A. She has been and always will be there in all my projects. She has sung in Rickshaw too and we have been working for my music label pal music too. Many more songs gonna come with her in future.

Q. Who are your favourites in Bollywood and why?

A. I’ve learnt something from everyone. Each of them has something special in their music or films or acting, the most I’ve learnt is from my inspiration Mr Vishal Bhardwaj Ji. He composes what he likes, he makes those films what he wants to not what is trending. I want to do the same I wish I will be able to work in such a way.