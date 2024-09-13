Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan Will NOT Replace Pankaj Tripathi As Kaleen Bhaiya In Mirzapur 4

New Delhi: There have been several reports that have been doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan will be replacing Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur 4. The fans went berserk after the reports, and Hrithik's fans even showed excitement to see him in a raw and rustic role like Kaleen Bhaiya. But the news is far from the truth. A close source exclusively reveals to Zee News," There is no question about Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur, as the actor is not even approached for the same. Hrithik has not signed any film in addition to War 2 and Krrish 4".

The source further reveals," Hrithik and Farhan Akhtar share a good bond on a personal level too, and fans too are excited to see them collaborate some time soon since Farhan had dropped a hint about the possibility of Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara 2, but talking about Mirzapur 4, they ain't doing it".

Mirzapur is one of the most successful shows on the OTT platform, it made Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi stars overnight. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya has been largely loved by the audience and after the end of Mirzapur 3, the fans cannot contain their excitement for season 4. Talking about playing Kaleem Bhaiya in the show, Pankaj in one of his interviews with Prabhat Khabar said," I really enjoy doing Mirzapur, playing Kaleen Bhaiya. I am a powerless man in real life and can experience myself as a powerful man while playing Kaleen Bhaiya. Call it power or satta, everyone craves for it. And, that is what is shown in Mirzapur."