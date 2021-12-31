EXCLUSIVE: 'I am fan of Salman Khan, says Bigg Boss lover actress Arushi Nishank whose new song Jo Tumko Jhooth Lage is a hit!

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Arushi Nishank is riding high on the success of her latest song 'Jo Tumko Jhooth Lage' featuring actor Vishal Singh. The producer-actress in an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital opened up on her favourites - stars, filmmakers and exciting future projects.

Q. How was the experience of working with co-actor Vishal Singh in the song?

A. It was very amazing and especially for a female star, it's important that jo unke male co-actor hain vo unko comfortable feel karaie. Vishal is such a great person and a fine actor, he made me feel comfortable. The funny part is Vishal and I never met before, and directly while shooting the first scene we interacted. It was an intense scene where I had to beat him out. He help me through and told me 'it's ok, aap aaram se mat karo, you hit me real hard, so that your performance is shown'. And acting is all about reacting, so because he gave me that confidence and I must say, it has come up so beautifully in the song.

Q. When did you realise you want to become an actress?

A. I don't know when exactly I thought of becoming an actress but I have always been an artist. I am a Kathak exponent and have travelled to more than 15 countries and am an accredited Doordarshan artiste too, so this is what I have been doing. So, to make my aperture bigger and larger, this was a step-up to come as a producer and actor together. I am glad my first song 'Wafa Na Raas Aayi' crossed 255 million views yet, and the new song with Vishal Singh has just released. It was fun and we all want to do our bit for society through our profession and passion. I feel being an actor and producer, i can do so much. I really feel I can bring some change by making good films and doing my job as an actor.

Q. Tell us about your future projects

A. My next ambitious project is coming up, and it's called 'Tarini', which is based on an incident. We worked really hard to get permission from the Ministry of Defence for this project. We are co-producing it with T-Series. Prasoon Joshi along with 3-4 writers has written the script for over a year. Kooki Gulati of Big Bull fame will direct the venture. It will be a multi-starrer venture and I will play a Naval officer. Can't reveal other names right now. As I hail from Uttarakhand, the role suits me. It's a very new and niche subject and we announced the poster on Women's Day. The second project will be a web series releasing on HotStar as an actor-producer. It's a light-hearted comedy on how India meets Bharat with a strong message. I have been offered a few films and web-series, but am taking my time to sort this out.

Q. Who is your favourite actor and filmmaker?

A. I am a big fan of Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao. I really like people who bring new challenges to the acting job. I want to work with all the filmmakers, as I believe 'aap ko hamesha kisi na kisi se kuch seekhne ko zarur milta hai'. My father says the day you realise that you know everything, you become old because this is the only thing which keeps you young - the feeling that I don't know anything and want to learn more. But to name a few - Sanjay Leela Bhansali is surely on my list - don't know when I will be on his list. Since am a Kathak exponent, so when I see his big sets, compositions, his whole plot, the way he sees his actor - I think I would be a good fit.

I would also like to work with Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha and everyone whose doing good stuff.

Q. Last movie/OTT show you watched?

A. Oh am a big watching keeda, so I watch a lot of things but not everything. I am a follower of Bigg Boss also, this is how I really like to see and understand human behaviour and this is my favourite thing to do, aur Bigg Boss se badiya kuch nahi ho sakta. Dynasty I have just finished watching and Crown is one of my favourite series. I really watch to learn.