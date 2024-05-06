Exclusive: K-pop Girl Band Loossemble Opens Up On 'One Of A Kind,' Performing In India

New Delhi: K-pop girl band, Loossemble proves that they are one of a kind. The quintet released their much-awaited 2nd mini-album, “One of a Kind”. This is their first comeback since their debut in September 2023, with their eponymously titled debut mini-album, Loossemble.

Their latest album which features eight new songs including the the title track Girls’ Night,” has struck the right chord with fans. The album with its inspiring message of second choices and protecting one’s individuality, follows the core message of their debut album of choices and following one’s instincts.

The quintet which includes HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, Go Won, and HyeJu, participated in the lyric writing as well as the overall production of the same. The five were previously part of the girl group LOONA, with whom they had originally debuted in 2018. Through their music, the girls tell the story behind their unique concept of becoming crew members of their spaceship called Loossemble, and their mission towards finding new friends, and listeners across the world.

In an exclusive conversation with Puja Talwar for ZEE News India, the girls spoke about what makes them one of a kind, their struggles and love for Aamir Khan’s Three Idiots and more

Q: What makes Loossemble One of a Kind?

HyunJin: The Love of C.Loo ( name of their official fandom)

YeoJin: I feel like probably the power of food.

ViVi: Through the members and C.Loo, I think we've learned a lot and grown to become the current Loossemble.

Go Won: Our fans, C.Loo. It feels like our charm shines brighter when we're with C. Loos.

HyeJu: We all debuted at a young age, so we didn't have time to fully understand and think about ourselves, but now it feels like we're finding our ‘one of a kind’ through the process of finding and understanding our distinct colours.



Q: Many Congratulations on your second mini album “One Of A Kind “, which is all about choices, and chances, what was the idea behind this?

HyunJin: I feel like we've put a lot of our stories into this album. We made many decisions and choices while preparing for this album, so we expressed those aspects.

Yeo Jin: It's a concept compiled from many discussions with the company and a lot of different ideas.

ViVi: It's a concept that emerged through our experiences and our process of development.

Go Won: We wanted to continue the vibe from our debut album, Loossemble, and convey a message we want to share with our fans and the public. That's how the concept of One of a Kind was established.

Hye Ju: Our debut (CEO) wanted to convey the message of 'an unwavering heart' in this album. While contemplating how to harmonize the message from our CEO with the message we want to convey through the songs, we found our direction.

Q: What was that one chance you took as a group and a second choice you all made?

Hyun Jin: The opportunity we seized together was debuting together at the same company, and the second choice we made together was forming our C.Loo.

YeoJin: I think it would be participating in the album. I think I took the chance by writing the lyrics.

ViVi: The chance we took together was our new beginning, and the second choice we made together was believing in each other and moving forward.

Go Won: We seized the opportunity to stand on stage together again with the members and we chose what songs we would like to present as Loossemble in the future.

Hye Ju: We got the chance to go on stage again and meet our fans. We also got the chance to get one step closer to our dreams. It's a chance for me to believe in myself once again.



Q: You have an innovative band name” loossemble how did this come about, is there a story behind it?

Hyun Jin: With the company, we decided on ‘loonaassemble’, shortened to loossemble.

Yeo Jin: We all gathered and talked about it, and the name became loos-semble.

Vi Vi: Loossemble is a short name for 'Loona Assemble,' and it represents us coming together, and that we are both Loossemble and Loon-a.

Q: Go won It means 'loona assemble', since we are loonamembers and we are gathering again for a new beginning.

Hye Ju: Initially, we wanted to use the name Loossemble as our fandom name, but as soon as all the members heard the name, everyone said it was perfect as the group name! So, that's how the name Loossemble was born.



Q: What is the perfect Girls' Night for the five of you?

Hyun Jin If I were to pick the perfect Girl's Night, one memory would come to mind- I would think of when all 12 members of LOONA gathered for a dinner party.

Yeo Jin: I think it is right now. Loossemble's Girls' Night seems perfect and unique.

ViVi: It's about being happy and joyful.

Go Won: It would be about sharing honest stories, talking about our daily lives, and enjoying ourselves. And it would be even more perfect with delicious food and dessert.

Hye Ju: There must be delicious food! I think it's the perfect Girl's Night when we share our worries and funny stories with each other.



Q: You all debuted six years ago, and a lot has changed since then in the music scene as well, what has been the most challenging in these last six years and how have you grown as an artist?

Hyun Jin: There have been many challenges over the past six years, but I feel like we've been able to overcome them and do well until now, which I think is growing as an artist.

Yeo Jin: I think I’ve grown to be able to incorporate my thoughts and emotions into my songs.

ViVi: Figuring out about myself was the most difficult, and I feel like I've learned a lot and become a better version of myself over these six years.

Go Won: I've had a lot of concerns about which songs and appearances people would like. But I thought it was right to show my true self, so I've been able to enjoy the stage more and more actively participate in albums.

Hye Ju: It hasn't been the easiest 6 years, so it was tough when we faced problems along the way. Because we were young and lacked experience, I couldn't help but doubt myself. And I had many concerns about what colour suits me best. But as we started anew as Loossemble, I've been gradually resolving these concerns and actively participating in albums, which has helped me grow as an artist.



Q: What makes loossemble different from other girl bands?

Hyun Jin: The fact that all members participated in writing lyrics for the album makes us different.

Yeo Jin: I think it’s our unique universe.

ViVi: Each group has different experiences, so every group is inevitably different. We're a group that always breaks through challenges and moves forward together.

Go Won:: Each member has a distinct charm, all very different. And we all blend well together despite our differences. As we’ve been together for a long time, we quickly find harmony even in very limited times.

Hye Ju:: Each member has a unique character, very different. I think that differentiates loossemble.



Q: With KPop becoming a global phenomenon what do you think makes it a special genre?Hyun Jin: It is a music genre that incorporates dance and also various elements.

Yeo Jin: I think it's the charm of K-pop that moves the hearts of the public.

ViVi: I think it's because K-pop is fresh, addictive, enjoyable, and contains many good messages.

Go Won: I think it's the energy shown on stage. Watching it can make you feel good, and when you're having a hard time, you can find comfort in it.

Hye Ju:: I think it's the fans. The special ways in which idol fandoms show their love make idols shine and make K-pop more special.



Q: What have been your musical influences and is there any particular band/ group you dream to collaborate with?

Hyun Jin: Lizzo. I received a lot of strength and energy from Lizzo's song "Juice."

Yeo Jin: I love Ariana Grande’s music.

ViVi: I think our members.

Go Won: I've always loved K-pop since I was young, singing and dancing to many songs, dreaming of becoming an artist like all my seniors. So all of my seniors.

Hye Ju:My influences are mixed, with all of those of the seniors I grew up watching.



Q: India loves K Pop are you familiar with Indian films, Food and can we expect you to Perform in India.

Hyun Jin: I've never tried authentic Indian food, so I'd like to try it with recommendations from fans! I'd love to perform in India! I wonder which C.Loos are waiting for us there, and I'm excited.

Yeo Jin: Yes, if I get the chance, I'd love to go and perform there myself and try some delicious food.

ViVi: I enjoy Indian cuisine very much. If given the chance, I'd love to go to India.

Go Won: I like curry and naan! I've always thought about going because I know we have many fans in India. I hope I get the chance to go!

Hye Ju: I have memories of watching "Three Idiots" when I was young, and enjoyed it a lot. I also like curry! Since I’m aware Loossemble receives a lot of love from India, we all would love to perform there someday.