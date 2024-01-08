Exclusive: Korean Singer Aoora Wants To Work With Salman Khan And Deepika Padukone, Calls Bigg Boss 'Stuffy'

New Delhi: Aoora with his bright coloured hair and smiling face was certainly not lost in translation, says he is immensely grateful to have got the opportunity to be part of the reality show.”It was a special experience and am thankful. The stay inside can be best described as black and white. There were days we were very happy, other days we were angry and also moments of sadness as one missed family and friends. Circumstances and moods changed every day in the house. But it was an experience to cherish.”

Though he confesses he was initially a bit sceptical about entering the house,” all the videos I had seen were of people fighting and tearing each other down. That apart language was a concern since I know no Hindi, and neither am I very fluent in English. But, after I met Salman Khan, I felt better and it seemed like a fun place to be.”

Talking about his interaction with show host and megastar Salman Khan, whom he even taught the famous Korean finger hearts,” He was very warm and kind. After he welcomed me with a hug, I was like this is it. I have arrived in life and have met Salman Khan. But, he was very gracious and told me this is your new home so make the most of your stay.”

"The House of Big Boss is not for the faint-hearted, as each of the contestants leaves no stone unturned in showcasing their meanest and nastiest side. From personal jibes, and bullying to even violence, one has seen enough drama unfold in there. Aoora is candid when he says his weakness of not comprehending the language was his biggest strength.” It kept me away from the negativity," he added.

When asked about the most difficult person to get along with, “At first it was Ankita Lokhande and then Munawar Faruqui”. His list of favourites included Mannara, Abishek Kumar, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Isha Malviya as well as Ankita Lokhande.

Looking cheerful after his Big Boss stint, Aoora made Aoora a former member of K-pop boy group Double-A, Park Min-jung aka Aoora, who calls himself, “Janam se videshi, dil se ekdam desi”, has been collaborating with a host of Indian artists, including rapper Honey Singh, and has also released a few singles in Hindi, says he is open to Bollywood. Ask him the actors he wants to share screen space with,” Salman and Deepika Padukone” is his instant response.

The singer who has emerged as a cultural ambassador between India and South Korea admits there are several cultural similarities between the two given the food as well as strong family bonds, the one difference he says is, “Indians are very lively they love to talk, while Koreans tend to keep to themselves.”

The singer will be best remembered in the house for his many looks, relaxing with sheet masks, giving head massages and his bright and quirky pyjamas. Also memorable was him bursting into peals of laughter when his eviction was announced. He played along just how it should have been played, like a good sport.