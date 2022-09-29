Exclusive: On World Heart Day, &TV actors share the secret to a healthy heart

New Delhi: World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke prevention. Heart is a vital organ and so it is important that we take good care of it.

On this day, &TV actors Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their secrets to a healthier heart.

While Neha Joshi said that sound sleep is the key to a healthy heart, Himani Shivpuri talked about the importance of nutrients in maintaining a healthy heart. Rohitashv Gour, on the other hand, said that one must keep monitoring their cholesterol levels regularly.

Let’s see what they have to say-

Neha Joshi, seen as Yashoda in &TV’s Doosri Maa, said, “When I shifted to Mumbai from Pune for work, my entire routine went haywire, and it did take a toll on my health. I was engrossed in work and did not pay much attention to my eating and sleeping habits. However, my mother used to call me regularly and remind me to eat, rest, and drink plenty of water throughout the day, which has now become an indispensable part of my daily routine. Sleep is extremely critical for a healthy heart. If you don't get enough sleep, you may be more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, regardless of your age or other health habits. Regardless of how hectic my schedule is, I make it a point to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep most nights. On this World Heart Day, I would like to encourage everyone to eat healthily, do regular medical check-ups, and get enough sleep to keep their hearts happy and healthy”.

Neha Joshi

Himani Shivpuri, seen as Katori Amma in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “I try to eat food that is low on fat and high in nutrients. Recipes with vegetables or fruits as main ingredients, such as vegetable stir-fry or fresh fruit mixed with salads are ideal. Changing your food balance, whether you have heart disease or not, can help reduce your overall risk of heart stroke and improve your heart health. I also try to get at least eight hours of sound sleep every night and get up early to do my regular workout. I am very particular about my fitness routine and never leave the house without doing yoga, which helps me keep my body and heart healthy.”

Himani Shivpuri

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari of &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “I thoroughly believe in the saying – ‘Health is Wealth’. Apart from following a healthy diet and engaging in cardio exercises, it is equally important to monitor your cholesterol levels regularly. One must avoid sitting on a chair all day long, having a bad sleep cycle, and having bad habits like smoking or overeating that cause damage to the heart. I feel blessed to have two caring daughters who take care of me every day. At home, we all follow some basic rules for a healthy heart, which include regular brisk walking, consuming food with less spice and oil, and not taking too much stress. Health is sometimes not valued till sickness hits you, but prevention is better than cure."

Rohitashv Gour

We hope that each one of you takes good care of your heart!