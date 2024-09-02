Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan's first born, Taimur Ali Khan became a rage on the internet soon after his born. Little Tim was the most adorable star kid ever and everyone fell in love with the little one's cuteness. To date, the little big boy is a star boy. Along with him, he has made many people stars around him, and one of them is his nurse Lalita Dsilva who is also called as Lata. Zee News exclusively spoke to Lata about how she handled the craze behind Taimur while taking care of him.

We asked her about how she managed to take care of Taimur as he was the most viral star kid, "Everyone should understand that he is a child, and the craze for Taimur was really bad, not only in India but even abroad the people were crazy for him. There was a time when the flashes for put into his eyes, I had to protect him by hiding his face and that's how my face came to notice. Taimur was followed everywhere, it was a very harassed life for the little boy."

When asked how Kareena and Saif react to Tim being constantly followed, " Finally, I had to talk to Kareena mam and Siaf sir that if they want their child to be raised as a normal child, it should stop. Then the paparazzi stopped, but still, there were people in the society, mothers at parties who were crazy for him. I used to get pissed off with the people harassing him by clicking pictures wherever he goes. Natural upbringing with him was difficult."

She further added, "He started reacting and once got angry. The word that he said was not clear, it was claimed that he said' saala', he never said Saala and all". She insisted, " His Hindi is bad, he doesn't know how to speak Hindi properly, so how can he abuse in Hindi?"

Lata further adds, "You can see on his face now how he puts his head down while coming out and going back home. I don't understand why still paparazzi are crazy for Taimur, why don't they follow Shah Rukh Khan's ki, Abram, he is also so a good-looking boy."

Sharing about her journey, Lalita said, "I am a paediatric nurse, I used to work in hospitals and due to being a small child I had to leave my job. Later I started nursing privately. I never took care of kids, my first celebrity child was Anant Ambani. I worked there for 10 years and later I continued only baby care. My first celebrity child was Taimur and then I got the name by the papprazi as Tamiur's nanny. I told them several times I am not a maid, or nanny and a professional nurse."