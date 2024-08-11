Fact Check: Did Abhishek Bachchan Announce Divorce From Aishwarya Rai?

New Delhi: Amid ongoing divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, a video is making rounds on social media showing Abishek announcing their split has caused a stir. The viral video has intensified separation rumors about the couple. In the video, Abhishek Bachchan allegedly confirms his divorce from Aishwarya Rai and also discusses their daughter, Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan's Viral Video:

In the viral video, Abhishek Bachchan is seen saying, 'This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced.'

The clip is captioned, 'I do not know the authenticity of the video, whether it is true or fabricated. Until now, rumours abound day after day, and none of them have spoken out.'

Unveiling The Truth Behind The Viral Video

The viral video causing a buzz on social media is actually a deepfake generated by AI—yes, you read that right! A closer look reveals clear lip-syncing issues, fake accent, and uncoordinated hand gestures.

Netizen's Reaction To The Deep Fake Video

A user wrote, 'This is truly sad! How can ppl be so insensitive to use fake voice and dub a video like this? How uncomfortable for Aishwarya and her daughter to have to go through such nonsense online and brainless people offering their sympathy and reasoning.'

Another wrote, "This video can never be authentic but the only thing that there are such people who’s eagerly waiting for your divorce with Abhishek….We all wish you to be continued with Abhishek with lots of blessings. You are the one who’s in billions of heart being Aishwariya Rai Bachchan …"

Another wrote read, "Fake, he does not have such an accent".

According to ET, Abhishek Bachchan In an interview with Bollywood UK Media, The Actor showed off his wedding ring and assured that he was 'still married.'

He further said, 'I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it.'

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. His new car, featuring a number plate with his wife Aishwarya's favorite digits, has drawn attention and become a hot topic.

Fans are pleased as it seems to suggest that everything is well between the couple.