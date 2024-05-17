New Delhi: Yet another fake celebrity photo is gaining traction on social media, capturing the public's attention. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, expecting their first baby in September this year, are allegedly seen sharing a glimpse of their baby's sonogram in a viral photo. However, turns out the couple in the viral picture is not Deepika and Ranveer.

In February this year, the duo shared the news of their pregnancy through an Instagram post that read ‘the baby was due in September 2024’. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy in 2018.

Here's all you need to know about the viral sonogram photo:

The photo shows two individuals wearing caps labeled 'Mom' and 'Dad' while holding a Polaroid of an ultrasound, presumably of their baby. Although the woman's face isn't visible, her dimples suggest a resemblance to Deepika. However, the man is facing away from the camera due to this his face is not visible.

Fact Check:

The photo sparked confusion among fans and circulated widely across social media platforms, prompting various reactions. However, it has been revealed that the couple in the picture is not Deepika and Ranveer. It appears that the original photo was posted by an X user named Halime Kucuk, who announced her pregnancy on May 13 via social media.

Check The Original Picture Here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the highly anticipated movie Singham Again’ where she will be seen portraying ‘Lady Singham’. Also, the actress is set to star in Kalki 2989 AD alongside Prabhas.