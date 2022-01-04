Fact Check: This is not Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinating in public at airport

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been facing a tough time for the past few months ever since the superstar's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case. After spending nearly four weeks in jail, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Now, the starkid has been dragged into another controversy.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a young man urinating in public at an airport lobby. The clip shows that the man, apparently disoriented, starts to urinate on the floor of the lobby even when other passengers were seated nearby. He doesn't stop as another man in red uniform tried to intervene.

The video is believed to have been shot at Los Angeles International Airport in 2012.

Several social media users claimed that the person in the clip is Aryan Khan. The video is being circulated with tweets like “2019 Another Version of #AryanKhan in USA. He too is a Drug Addict, he couldn’t control his Urine in Airport Lobby / Passage, urinates in open. #SameerWakhende Zindabad." However, we would like to clarify that the man in question is not Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan but it is Bronson Pelletier, an actor from 'Twilight'. Pelletier was in highly intoxicated state and was arrested immidately for his act. He was later found guilty and sentenced to two years in probation.

Take a look at the video below:

Well, looking at the video, it can be clearly stated a fake video is being circulated widely to target the 24-year-old B-Town starkid.

Several fans too came out in support of Aryan Khan after watching the video. One of them tweeted, "This is not Aryan Khan. Kindly don't spoil his name. Be human." Another one wrote, "This is not Aryan Khan. He is an actor not of Indian origin."

For the unversed, Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Aryan Khan on October 3, 2021, in the cruise ship drugs case along with seven others. Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant and a few other high profile names were arrested during the raid. However, they were released on October 28 on bail with 14 conditions.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan continue to maintain lowkey ever since Aryan Khan's drug case controversy. A few weeks ago, the actor had made a virtual appearance for a brand event. Shah Rukh has also reportedly resumed shooting of his upcoming film 'Pathan'. Pictures of him from the sets had gone viral on the internet.

