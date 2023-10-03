New Delhi: Popular television actor and former Bigg Boss personality Jay Bhanushali recently took to Instagram and dropped a video from Rakhi Sawant's press conference, that gained popularity among the viewers. This video featured Jay Bhanushali offering his reactions to a press conference that was attended by Rakhi Sawant and Faizan Ansari. The 'Kayamath' actor dropped a humorous caption with the video that added to its intrigue.

Faizan Ansari Reacts To Jay Bhanushali's Rift

However, Faizan Ansari, one of the central figures in the video, responded to Jay Bhanushali's actions with a message of caution. During a media interaction, Faizan expressed his dissatisfaction with Jay's handling of the clip. He elaborated on the context of the video, which featured himself and Rakhi Sawant from a press conference.

In the video, Faizan Ansari is seen asking viewers to not lend their support to Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant's former spouse. Nevertheless, the situation took an unexpected comedic turn as Faizan broke into laughter and playfully simulated the act of shedding tears.

Jay Bhanushali shared the clip from Rakhi Sawant's press conference on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Bhai mein toh haar Gaya loved Rakhi’s reaction even she was shocked."

Faizan Ansari addressed the issue further by commenting on Jay Bhanushali's stature within the industry. Pinkvilla quoted Faizan as saying, "See, Jay Bhanushali is not that big of a name. He does anchoring, but even in anchoring, he couldn't reach the level of Maniesh Paul. So, Maniesh Paul is a well-known name in the anchoring field, he hasn't even reached that point, and he doesn't have any recognition in Bollywood."