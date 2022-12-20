topStoriesenglish
Alia Bhatt's morphed 'fake' pic breastfeeding newborn baby girl Raha goes viral!

Alia Bhatt's new pic with baby Raha: Earlier in November, a photoshopped image and fake video from the hospital claiming to be that of Alia Bhatt and her baby girl also surfaced online. 

Dec 20, 2022

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt's morphed picture dressed in a red silk saree breastfeeding baby girl Raha Kapoor has surfaced on the internet, fuelling speculation on whether it's a real one. However, to clear the air - the picture is a fake photo that has been heavily edited and put up on social media by some mischief-mongers.

Alia's happy smiling face has been morphed into the picture of a lady wearing a traditional red saree with a baby holding close to the mom. Check out the viral photo here:

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby arrival announcement, fans wanna dig out more information and updates about the newborn as the couple has not really shared the baby picture as yet. Earlier in November, a photoshopped image and fake video from the hospital claiming to be that of Alia Bhatt and her baby girl also surfaced online. 

Breaking the baby's arrival news on November 6 this year, Alia Bhatt shared a sketch of a lion family with a caption which reads: And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai on Sunday. Later on, mom-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor expressed her happiness over the baby arrival and informed that Alia is doing fine. 

Alia and Ranbir had an intimate wedding at RK's residence - Vastu in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. Only close friends and family members were in attendance. Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June and gave a pleasant surprise to her fans and friends.

 

