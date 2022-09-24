NewsLifestylePeople
FALGUNI PATHAK

Falguni Pathak is NOT so happy with Neha Kakkar's recreation of 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'?

Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans` posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha`s version titled `O Sajna`.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:54 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • "How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts on Falguni`s Instagram Story read.

New Delhi: Seems like singer Falguni Pathak is not happy with Neha Kakkar`s recreation of her iconic song `Maine Payal Hai Chhankai`.Several fans criticised Neha for `ruining` the original.

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently.

Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video for `O Sajna`. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed `O Sajna`.

