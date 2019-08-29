Fan pulls Kartik Aaryan's cheeks in this viral video, actor blushes and poses for selfies—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest poster boy Kartik Aaryan is having a time of his life. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor is not just loved by his fans but also his cheeks are being pulled by female fans who think he's just too cute and handsome.

Well, this is exactly what happened lately when Kartik saw some of his fans waiting. He obliged for pictures and guess what? One of the female fans not only clicked selfies from different angles with the actor as she wanted more and more pictures but also managed to pull his cheeks.

The video has gone viral on the internet and several fan clubs have shared it on social media.

Watch it here:

You can spot the actor blushing and smiling after she calls him handsome.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. Before kicking off this movie's shoot, he wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal sequel' with Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers announced the project lately and another actor will soon join the cast.

Also, he has 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' which was recently announced.

Quite an interesting line-up of films, what say!