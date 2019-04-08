Fan recreates Deepika Padukone's wedding look-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone opted for a regal Sabyasachi lehenga for her big fat Indian wedding which took place in Italy's Lake Como. Many months later, an ardent Deepika Padukone fan re-created her wedding look by donning the Rs 8.95 Lakhs lehenga.

A young bride named Ravina chose the same Sabyasachi lehenga that DP wore on her wedding day. The bride also donned the 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav' aari-taari dupatta.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

After swaying us all with their color-coordinated airport looks post marriage, the duo hosted their first reception in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, for family and relatives. Much like the wedding, Deepika was styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Ranveer opted for a Rohit Bal ensemble.

Soon after, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a private wedding party in Mumbai—all Sindhi style on November 24, 2018.