हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Fan recreates Deepika Padukone's wedding look-See pic

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como in Italy

Fan recreates Deepika Padukone&#039;s wedding look-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone opted for a regal Sabyasachi lehenga for her big fat Indian wedding which took place in Italy's Lake Como. Many months later, an ardent Deepika Padukone fan re-created her wedding look by donning the Rs 8.95 Lakhs lehenga.

A young bride named Ravina chose the same Sabyasachi lehenga that DP wore on her wedding day. The bride also donned the 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav' aari-taari dupatta. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 post shared by Samaira Sandhu (@samairasandhu) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

After swaying us all with their color-coordinated airport looks post marriage, the duo hosted their first reception in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, for family and relatives. Much like the wedding, Deepika was styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Ranveer opted for a Rohit Bal ensemble.

Soon after, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a private wedding party in Mumbai—all Sindhi style on November 24, 2018.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneSabyasachiRohit Balritika bhavnani
Next
Story

Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Must Watch

PT12M10S

DNA: Non Stop News, 8th April 2019