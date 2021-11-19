हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fan secretly records John Abraham, actor grabs his phone - Watch what happens next!

Actor John Abraham recorded a message on the fan's phone who was secretly recording him on the road.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor John Abraham surprised a bunch of his fans when he snatched their phone and recorded a friendly message on it. The bike-borne fans were secretly recording the star on their phone with their front camera on. 

It seems John noticed this and as a fun gesture, took the phone from the fan and recorded a sweet message. His fans were taken aback by his actions.

He said, "Hi,  you guys okay? That's my friend there." and then returned the phone to the star-struck fans on the bike.

John was seen wearing a black tank top and flashed his charming smile at the camera before giving back the phone to his die-hard fan.

Watch the video here:

 

Many fans commented on the video praising John's humble nature. They also lauded him for treating his fans with respect and humility. 

While one fan wrote, "he's sooo humble", another said, "one of the most Humble person."

On the work front, John will next be seen in the actioner 'Satyameva Jayate 2' alongside Divya Khosla Kumar.

'Satyameva Jayate 2' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release on November 25.

