Fans can't keep calm over Aryan Khan's presence at IPL auction 2021, star kid is a carbon copy of dad Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan hogged the limelight with his presence at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction ceremony 2021 on Thursday in Mumbai. Aryan Khan along with actress Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta were the fresh faces at the event this year.

As Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, Aryan Khan made sure he fills in for his father's absence from the event. And guess what? Social media exploded with fan arts, videos etc comparing the dashing father-son duo.

Several Twitter users pointed out how similar the two look. In fact, Aryan running his hand through the hair reminded fans of father Shah Rukh.

I don't even know what to say, words fail me like two peas in a pod Too cute pic.twitter.com/f7p56llot4 — Lina (@ShahRukhsWorld) February 18, 2021

We got Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/D0PllzMLgy — Maha. (@MahaSRK1) February 18, 2021

Lil Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/9IJt6EYhTd — Lizaa SRK (@Srks_Lizaa) February 18, 2021

Ever since Aryan Khan's first presence at a public event, fans definitely can't keep calm.

The 23-year-old star kid studied filmmaking at the University of Southern California. Shah Rukh lent his voice to Disney venture 'The Lion King' and dubbed for King Mufasa while son Aryan voiced Simba respectively. The Hollywood venture became one of the top-grossing films in 2019.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla also expressed her happiness on watching the kids Aryan and Jahnavi at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan have three kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.